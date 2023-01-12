HCL Technologies continues to gift its shareholders with yet another dividend for the fiscal year FY23. While announcing December 2022 quarter, the IT giant has declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share. The company has already fixed the record date for the same. HCL Tech has paid so far three interim dividends in the current fiscal.
As per the regulatory filing, HCL Tech's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2022-23.
The record date for the fourth interim dividend is fixed on January 20. On the record date, the company will determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. HCL Tech shares will turn ex-dividend on January 19 ahead of the record date.
The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be February 1, 2023, it said.
In the first six months of FY23, HCL Tech paid three interim dividends. The company's first interim dividend was ₹18 per share (900%) in April, while the second interim dividend stood at ₹10 per share (500%) in July followed by another ₹10 per share third interim dividend (500%) in October this year. Thereby, the company has already paid a dividend of about ₹28 per share so far in the current fiscal. In percentage terms, HCL Tech has paid a whopping 1,900% during this period.
During the fiscal that ended as of March 31, 2022, HCL Tech paid a huge 2,100% dividend aggregating to ₹42 per share to its investors. As per the financial report, HCL Tech's dividend payment stood at ₹11,389 crore in FY22.
