In the first six months of FY23, HCL Tech paid three interim dividends. The company's first interim dividend was ₹18 per share (900%) in April, while the second interim dividend stood at ₹10 per share (500%) in July followed by another ₹10 per share third interim dividend (500%) in October this year. Thereby, the company has already paid a dividend of about ₹28 per share so far in the current fiscal. In percentage terms, HCL Tech has paid a whopping 1,900% during this period.