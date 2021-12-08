HCL Tech, apoBank to acquire German IT Consulting firm

“Germany is one of the largest economies in Europe and is, therefore, a strategic region for HCL. We're excited to welcome gbs to HCL and look forward to playing a significant role in shaping the digital transformation journey and providing next-generation services to our German clients leveraging Fenix 2.0 (HCL's digital transformation framework)," Sudip Lahiri, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services (Europe) at HCL Technologies, said.