HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday announced the appointment of Siki Giunta to accelerate HCL Cloud Smart industry cloud offerings into client markets.

HCLCloudSmart is a comprehensive suite of industry-aligned Cloud offerings, solutions, services and products which help clients achieve business transformation according to industry needs and market conditions, it said.

''Siki brings to HCL a rich experience in leading the development of global cloud strategies for multinational clients as well as strategy and implementation of Cloud with a specific focus on building vertical applications with Cloud providers and partners. She has successfully scaled enterprise grade Hybrid Cloud, Data Center & Hosting Businesses and has been a Software Products Business Leader,'' the company said in a filing.

Siki joins HCL from Accenture. She has also led several other leadership positions in the industry, including the CEO of Managed Objects and Fortisphere.

“I am excited to join HCL and look forward to driving further momentum to the #HCLCloudSmart journey" said Siki Giunta, Executive Vice President - #HCLCloudSmart, HCL Technologies. “Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model. I look forward to working with the amazing team at HCL Technologies on the journey to reimagine Cloud, the smart way."

