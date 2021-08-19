HCL Technologies has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil. The appointment is meant to drive growth for the company in Latin America. HCL Corporate Vice President Anil Ganjoo will serve as the corporate sponsor for the region.

With Funari’s appointment, HCL continues to widen its global footprint, provide digital transformation services across all industries and add to its customer roster, the Indian IT major said in a statement on Thursday. Its existing customer base will also benefit from HCL’s expansion in Latin America at a time when global connection has become crucial, it further added.

“I’m excited to lead and be part of HCL’s dynamic team in Brazil, a country that’s home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions," Funari said. “With HCL’s presence in Latin America, we’ll be able to continue to deliver top services to new and existing customers."

Funari joined the HCL Technologies to spearhead the company's growth across all industries and capabilities in Brazil. The company employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centers in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba. HCL services more than 30 clients across Brazil.

Funari has held leadership positions at various global technology companies. He has a successful track record in sales and service delivery and a deep understanding of the local marketplace, including its needs and unique characteristics.

Funari will brings digital transformation, cloudification and deep IT expertise, combined with 20 years of experience and passion in helping customers through the challenges they face for continued competitive growth.

