HCL Tech appoints Siki Giunta to bolster cloud business

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Siki Giunta to lead its cloud consulting and offerings strategy and further accelerate the HCL Cloud Smart offering into client markets.

"HCL Cloud Smart is a comprehensive suite of industry-aligned cloud offerings, solutions, services and products which help clients achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions," HCL said in a statement.

The portfolio is built on the core pillars of industry cloud solutions, hybrid data & artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-native application, and infrastructure capabilities, among others.

“Giunta brings to HCL a rich experience in leading the development of global cloud strategies for multi-national clients as well as strategy and implementation of cloud with a specific focus on building vertical applications with cloud providers and partners. She has successfully scaled enterprise grade hybrid cloud, data centre and hosting businesses and has been a software products business leader," HCL said.

Giunta joins HCL from Accenture. She has also led several other leadership positions in the industry, including the chief executive officer of Managed Objects and Fortisphere.

“Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model. Organizations today are facing an urgent need to ‘rethink cloud’ to accelerate digital transformation and maximize business value in alignment with customer needs, organizational goals and unique market conditions. I look forward to working with the amazing team at HCL Technologies on the journey to reimagine cloud, the smart way," said Giunta, executive vice president, HCL Cloud Smart.

