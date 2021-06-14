HCL Tech appoints Siki Giunta to bolster cloud business

“Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model. Organizations today are facing an urgent need to ‘rethink cloud’ to accelerate digital transformation and maximize business value in alignment with customer needs, organizational goals and unique market conditions. I look forward to working with the amazing team at HCL Technologies on the journey to reimagine cloud, the smart way," said Giunta, executive vice president, HCL Cloud Smart.