HCL Tech completes acquisition of 51% stake in Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH

"This is further to our letter dated December 8, 2021 wherein the Company had intimated the acquisition of 51% stake in German IT Consulting Company, Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (“GBS") and a disclosure in terms of Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations ,2015 was submitted. We would like to inform you that the aforesaid acquisition has been completed effective January 5, 2022," HCL Tech said in a filing.