HCL Tech declares interim dividend of 10 per share, fixes record date

Talking about the Q1 financial performance and dividend, Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, HCL Technologies said, "the key highlight of the quarter is the stellar growth in Services at 19% YoY in CC. Products & Platforms was 1.4% up YoY in CC, excluding the divested/discontinued business. Our cash generation continues to be robust at Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of $2,013 Mn and Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $1,762 Mn, on LTM basis, with OCF /NI at 112%. The board has approved a dividend of ₹10 per share in accordance with our Capital Allocation Policy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}