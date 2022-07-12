HCL Tech declares interim dividend of 10 per share, fixes record date

To identify eligible shareholders for the interim dividend, HCL Tech has fixed July 20, 2022, as the record date. This means HCL Tech shares will turn ex-dividend on July 19. While the company plans to pay these dividends on August 2, 2022.
While announcing its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period, tech major, HCL Technologies on Tuesday also declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each for the financial year FY23. In Q1FY23, HCL Tech posted a sequential drop of 8.6% in the consolidated net profit to ₹3,283 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. However, the PAT recorded a growth of 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, consolidated revenue stood at ₹23,464 crore rising by 16.9% yoy and 3.8% qoq.
To identify eligible shareholders for the interim dividend, HCL Tech has fixed July 20, 2022, as the record date. This means HCL Tech shares will turn ex-dividend on July 19. While the company plans to pay these dividends on August 2, 2022.
A dividend means the distribution of profits by a listed company to its shareholders. In general terms, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. This also means that investors who buy the stock on the ex-dividend date or later will not be eligible for dividends announced for a particular fiscal by the company.
In its regulatory filing, HCL Tech said, "the Record date of July 20, 2022, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 2, 2022."
HCL Tech had paid a total dividend of ₹42 per equity share for the fiscal FY22.
Talking about the Q1 financial performance and dividend, Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, HCL Technologies said, "the key highlight of the quarter is the stellar growth in Services at 19% YoY in CC. Products & Platforms was 1.4% up YoY in CC, excluding the divested/discontinued business. Our cash generation continues to be robust at Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of $2,013 Mn and Free Cash Flow (FCF) of $1,762 Mn, on LTM basis, with OCF /NI at 112%. The board has approved a dividend of ₹10 per share in accordance with our Capital Allocation Policy."
On BSE, HCL Tech shares closed at ₹928.05 apiece down by ₹15.35 or 1.63%. Its market cap is around ₹2,51,841.69 crore.
The company announced its quarterly earnings after market hours. Hence, it will be keenly watched how HCL Tech shares performed in the market tomorrow.
Last week, HCL Tech's peer TCS also announced an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each to its shareholders. TCS announced July 16 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment. Following this, TCS has fixed August 3 as the date for paying the dividend to these shareholders.