HCL Tech enters Vietnam, to hire over 3,000 people

NEW DELHI: Noida-based HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) on Thursday announced its entry into Vietnam, aimed at providing resources and skilling local talent to serve the company's global clients.

HCL Vietnam Company will train the nation’s talent pool in collaboration with local information technology and engineering institutions. From its first delivery center in capital city Hanoi, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity.

HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July, with a goal to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years.

The company will provide the right skilling and platforms to train graduates for career opportunities in hi-tech domains and provide them with the requisite exposure of working on global assignments.

“We are fully prepared and committed in bringing new opportunities for both young and experienced talent, to work for a leading global technology company without having to move out of their home country," Sanjay Gupta, corporate vice-president, HCL Technologies.

“Vietnam and its skilled youth have the true potential to develop a robust IT industry, which is spearheading economic growth in the country," added Gupta,

Adopting new education model with online platform approach will accelerate upskilling and reskilling training for local resources, said vice-minister Phan Tam, Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam.

