IT Company HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has expanded its strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM to digitize one of the optical solutions leader’s key business processes and drive enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems standardization across the organization.

HCL will also continue to lead IT infrastructure operations integration for the client.

The partnership will enable greater maturity in ams OSRAM’s digital execution capabilities and drive global IT operations excellence by increasing agility and scalability to accelerate innovation, HCL Tech said in a statement.

To enable this, HCL said it will develop and operate a modern digital foundation through data center, hybrid cloud and network transformation. It will also enhance the end-user experience through increased use of AI, automation and self-service capabilities, IT service management, process modernization, and service integration and management.

ams OSRAM’s post-merger mission is to become the uncontested leader in optical solutions by fostering innovation through intelligent technology that enables customers in the consumer durables, mobility, industrial, and healthcare sectors. HCL’s extensive capabilities in managing complex, hybrid technology environments and its proven FENIX 2.0 digital engineering and execution framework made it ideally suited to accelerate ams OSRAM’s digital transformation roadmap.

“Our business is all about keeping our customers at the forefront of innovation, so it is critical we have the same transformational approach to our own operations," said Marcus Harrich, Chief information Officer, ams OSRAM.

“We need to continually and rapidly bring new products and services to market and deliver the interconnected digital journeys our customers expect. HCL has demonstrated precise business consulting capabilities, knowledge of key processes in the semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing industry and expertise in delivering a complex transformation."

“Our extended partnership with ams OSRAM creates an exciting opportunity to build on HCL’s existing successes in Germany and the wider DACH region," said Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Tech.

“The decision to enhance our existing engagement with this additional scope also demonstrates the immense trust and lasting relationship we have established with ams OSRAM over the last two years to drive digital transformation together.

