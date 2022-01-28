HCL Tech expands in Canada with new engineering and R&D centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: IT services major HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has opened a new innovation centre focused on engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta, a province in estern Canada.
Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, HCL’s innovation centre will serve as a hub for HCL engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally.
The centre will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to not only envision their products, but also to see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time-to-market, HCL said.
The team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development.
As part of the expansion, HCL will hire college graduates from local educational institutions including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.
“The Edmonton Innovation Center represents a significant expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in Canada," said Joelien Jose, country head, Canada, HCL. “Engineering-led digital transformation is set to re-imagine the business landscape, and the excellent facilities at our Edmonton Center provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry."
