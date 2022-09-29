In April to June 2022 quarter, the IT services provider posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,283 crore down by 8.6% qoq but slightly up 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹23,464 crore higher by 16.9% yoy and 3.8% qoq. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 2.7% qoq and 15.6% yoy in the Q1 of this fiscal. EBITDA margin was at 21.2%, while EBIT margin came in at 17% in the first quarter of FY23.