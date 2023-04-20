HCL Tech hires 26,734 freshers in overall FY23, adds 4,480 in fourth quarter2 min read . 06:43 PM IST
- HCL Tech’s full-year fresher hiring target of 30,000 was missed
Tech giant HCL Technologies added 4,480 freshers during the quarter ending March 2023 (Q4FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 225,944 in the quarter under review.
Tech giant HCL Technologies added 4,480 freshers during the quarter ending March 2023 (Q4FY23) period. The company's total employees count stood at 225,944 in the quarter under review.
In Q4FY23, headcount rose by 3,674 employees from 222,270 count in Q3FY23. This is higher than the previous quarter's net addition of over 2,945 employees in Q3, but significantly lower than the 11,100 employees hired in the same quarter last fiscal.
In Q4FY23, headcount rose by 3,674 employees from 222,270 count in Q3FY23. This is higher than the previous quarter's net addition of over 2,945 employees in Q3, but significantly lower than the 11,100 employees hired in the same quarter last fiscal.
Net employee addition for the full-year FY23 stood at 17,067 as compared to 39,900 in FY22, which shows a steep decline of 57.3 per cent.
Net employee addition for the full-year FY23 stood at 17,067 as compared to 39,900 in FY22, which shows a steep decline of 57.3 per cent.
HCL Tech’s full-year fresher hiring target of 30,000 was missed. The management said that almost 15,000 freshers to be added in next fiscal year.
HCL Tech’s full-year fresher hiring target of 30,000 was missed. The management said that almost 15,000 freshers to be added in next fiscal year.
For the quarter, HCL Tech's attrition (LTM) was at 19.5%, lower than the same December quarter of the fiscal year, where it stood at 21.7%.
For the quarter, HCL Tech's attrition (LTM) was at 19.5%, lower than the same December quarter of the fiscal year, where it stood at 21.7%.
Further, of the total headcount, 29.2% of the global employees are women.
Further, of the total headcount, 29.2% of the global employees are women.
Under the employees' count for March quarter, 211,445 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,499 employees in the sales and support category.
Under the employees' count for March quarter, 211,445 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,499 employees in the sales and support category.
Meanwhile, other IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have started slowing down hiring and focus on utilisation
Meanwhile, other IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have started slowing down hiring and focus on utilisation
Coming to employees count, TCS made a net addition of 821 in Q4 -- taking the total to 614,795 employees by end of the fiscal.
Coming to employees count, TCS made a net addition of 821 in Q4 -- taking the total to 614,795 employees by end of the fiscal.
On the contrary, Infosys reduced its workforce by 3,611 employees -- taking the total headcount to 3,43,234 employees in Q4FY23.
On the contrary, Infosys reduced its workforce by 3,611 employees -- taking the total headcount to 3,43,234 employees in Q4FY23.
Infosys attrition rate dipped to 20.9% in Q4FY23 compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter. While the TCS attrition rate slipped to 20.1% compared to 21.3% in Q3FY23.
Infosys attrition rate dipped to 20.9% in Q4FY23 compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter. While the TCS attrition rate slipped to 20.1% compared to 21.3% in Q3FY23.
In Q4FY23, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85% The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.
In Q4FY23, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85% The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.
“Our pipeline is near all-time high, which reflects our differentiated business mix and strong client demand for our offerings. We have added 3674 employees this quarter and overall employee strength has now grown beyond 225000. All these set us well in FY24 for a healthy revenue growth in 6-8 percent range with operating margins in 18-19 percent range," said C Vijay Kumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech.
“Our pipeline is near all-time high, which reflects our differentiated business mix and strong client demand for our offerings. We have added 3674 employees this quarter and overall employee strength has now grown beyond 225000. All these set us well in FY24 for a healthy revenue growth in 6-8 percent range with operating margins in 18-19 percent range," said C Vijay Kumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech.
On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 0.043% lower at ₹1,037.55 apiece on the BSE.
On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 0.043% lower at ₹1,037.55 apiece on the BSE.