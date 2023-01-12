HCL Tech hires more than Infosys, TCS in Q3. Will Wipro outrun peers?

Three major IT firms have announced their Q3 financial results. In the December 2022 quarter, HCL Tech has carried more hiring than compared to peers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While the net addition in HCL Tech and Infosys has slowed down in Q3FY23, on the other hand, TCS has reduced its workforce during the quarter. All eyes are now set on Wipro which is going to present its Q3 earnings on January 13.

