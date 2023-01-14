HCL Tech hires more than Infosys, while TCS, Wipro headcount reduce in Q3FY23

The four major IT firms have announced their December 2022 quarter results. Amongst the IT majors, HCL Tech has hired the most compared to its peers Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Even though. HCL Tech and Infosys net addition has slowed down in December quarter, Wipro and TCS has reduced its workforce.

