Its a busy week ahead with major companies especially in banking, IT and financial sectors lined up to present their fourth quarter earnings for FY23. Among the major Q4 results to watch out for are ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Tata Communications among others. Amidst a lack of major events, in the week ahead, markets mood will be swayed by the upcoming Q4 earnings along with global trends. The equities will also react to Infosys and HDFC Bank's quarter prints.

HCL Tech:

HCL Tech is the next major IT firm to announce its Q4 results after peers TCS and Infosys.

On April 20, apart from announcing Q4 earnings and the full-year FY23 financial report, HCL Tech board members will also consider payment of interim dividends for the financial year 2023-24.

During December 2022 quarter, HCL Tech posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4,096 crore up 19% YoY. In this quarter, the IT major surpassed estimates on the back of strong deal wins. Revenue stood at ₹26,700 crore higher by 19.5% YoY. In terms of constant currency, HCL Tech posted revenue growth of 5% QoQ and 13.1% YoY. The company's attrition rate dropped significantly to 21.7% in Q3FY23.

In Q3, HCL Tech narrowed its revenue and margin guidance band. FY23 revenue growth is now seen at 13.5-14% in constant currency and the EBIT margin is now seen at 18-18.5%.

ICICI Bank:

This would be the second largest private sector lender to present its Q4 result on April 22.

In Q3FY23, ICICI Bank outperformed street expectations with a net profit of ₹8,311.85 crore up by 34.19% year-on-year. Net interest income, meanwhile, soared by a robust 34.6% to ₹16,465 crore in Q3FY23, compared to ₹12,236 crore in same the quarter of the previous fiscal. Net interest margin also increased to 4.65% in Q3. While gross NPA in the Q3FY23 dipped further, however, provisions scaled up during the quarter.

Yes Bank:

Another private sector lender, Yes Bank will also announce its Q4 financial results on April 22.

Yes Bank posted a PAT of ₹51.52 crore in Q3FY23 as against ₹266.43 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a decline of 80.66%. NII stood at ₹1,971 crore up by 11.7% YoY but marginally down by 1% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 10 bps YoY to 2.5% in Q3FY23, however, was down by 10 bps QoQ. The lender sustained improvements in NPA ratios during Q3. The bank's gross NPA dropped by 12.63% to 2.02% in Q3FY23 compared to 14.65% in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc:

The company will announce its Q4 results on April 21.

In Q3FY23, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,156 crore down by 20% YoY. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, declined 2% to ₹7,628 crore as against ₹7,841 crore in the same quarter last year. The fall in revenue was on account of lower LME coinciding with lower refined metal and silver volumes partially offset by favorable exchange rates and gains from strategic hedging.

ICICI Prudential Life:

Just like HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will announce its Q4 result on April 20th and also consider the recommendation of dividends, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The life insurer posted 29% YoY growth in net profit to ₹220.63 crore in Q3FY23. While its net premium income saw a mere 4.3% YoY to ₹9,465 crore. In the quarter, the first-year gross premium income came in at ₹1,378 crore down by 11%, while the single premium income climbed by 12.6% to ₹2,649 crore year-on-year.

Tata Communications:

Tata Group's telecom firm will announce its Q4 results on April 19. Also, in a meeting held on this day, the board members plan to consider and recommend dividends for shareholders for the fiscal year FY23.

In Q3FY23, the company's consolidated PAT stood at ₹394 crore broadly flat from ₹395 crore in Q3FY22. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,528 crore ($550.8 million), increasing 8.2% YoY. Sequentially, growth in revenue followed upsides in the Data business. Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹1,077 crore ($130.8 million), almost flat on a YoY basis, whereas margins stood at 23.8%.

Other companies to announce Q4 earnings in the week between April 17 to 21st are --- Angel One, Hathway Cable, Just Dial, Network 18, Quick Heal, TV18 Broadcast, CRISIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Tata Coffee, ICICI Securities, Mastek, Cyient, and Tejas Network.