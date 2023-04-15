HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Hindustan Zinc among major Q4 earnings this week

Its a busy week ahead with major companies especially in banking, IT and financial sectors lined up to present their fourth quarter earnings for FY23. Among the major Q4 results to watch out for are ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Tata Communications among others. Amidst a lack of major events, in the week ahead, markets mood will be swayed by the upcoming Q4 earnings along with global trends. The equities will also react to Infosys and HDFC Bank's quarter prints.

