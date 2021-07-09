Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HCL Tech inks five-year strategic partnership with The Mosaic Company

HCL Tech inks five-year strategic partnership with The Mosaic Company

HCL Tech said that the partnership with Mosaic capitalizes on its strong focus on the agriculture business, mining and chemical segments
03:55 PM IST Livemint

  • As part of the agreement, HCL Tech will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd said on Friday it has signed a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, one of the largest producers of phosphate and potash in the US.

As part of the agreement, HCL Tech will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.

As part of this endeavour, “HCL will deploy a scaled Agile/DevSecOps delivery model across North America and South America to deliver process-led transformative services across applications, infrastructure and business analytics environments," the company said.

HCL Tech said that the partnership with Mosaic capitalizes on its strong focus on the agriculture business, mining and chemical segments. “In addition, Mosaic will benefit from our presence in the Latin American market where the company will be able to execute on go-to-market models for different segments, including B2B and B2C firms."

“Our partnership with HCL will allow Mosaic to create a stronger digital and analytics foundation to accelerate the ROI for key enterprise transformation priorities through innovation, insights, speed, and scale," said Jeff Wysocki, chief information officer, The Mosaic Company.

