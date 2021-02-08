HCL Tech issues Rs700 crore bonus as revenue hits $10 billion mark

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd on Monday said it will issue a one-time special bonus worth ₹700 crore for employees around the world in recognition of the company hitting the $10 billion revenue mark in 2020.

Employees across geographies who have completed one year of service or more will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days of salary.

"The special bonus will be paid to employees in February, amounting to approximately $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month," HCL said in a statement.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization," said Apparao VV, chief human resources officer, HCL Technologies.

For the third quarter ended December, the company’s dollar revenue grew 3.6% year-on-year to cross $10 billion, helped by new deal wins and demand for digital services.

HCL Tech signed 13 deals in the December quarter, led by key industry verticals such as life sciences and healthcare, technology, and financial services. Bets in new technologies fuelled growth in Mode 2 (digital) as well as products and platforms. Revenue from the digital business jumped 25% on year, and 10.9% sequentially, in constant currency.

