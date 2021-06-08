HCL Tech looks to hire more talent from tier-2 and 3 cities

As part of this strategy, HCL Technologies has established a campus each in Lucknow, Madurai, Nagpur and Vijayawada. In February, the company had announced plans to add up to 1,000 employees each in Vijayawada and Nagpur. It currently employs 6,000 people each in Lucknow and Madurai and about 3,000 people each in Nagpur and Vijayawada.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}