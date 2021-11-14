HCL Tech opens delivery centre in Hartford, to add 500 jobs

BENGALURU : HCL Technologies Ltd has opened a new global delivery centre at Hartford, Connecticut, in the US. The new centre serves its flagship client in the region, Stanley Black & Decker, and will expand to support clients across industries including manufacturing, aerospace and defence, insurance, life sciences and healthcare.

HCL also plans to create 500 new jobs in Connecticut in the next 24 to 36 months. Positions will include technology roles in areas such as the internet of things (IoT), augmented reality, aerospace engineering, infrastructure, digital workplace, IT applications and operations technologies.

HCL is also partnering with local community colleges and universities to create new opportunities for college graduates and to help fast-track careers for budding technology professionals.

First announced in February 2020, the Hartford centre will feature a ‘Smart Manufacturing Lab’ which will ultimately serve as a primary hub for HCL clients in the region and nationwide. This manufacturing lab is one of the multiple centres HCL is opening across the US as part of its expansion plans. HCL today has more than 22,000 employees in the US.

“Our Hartford Center provides people the opportunity to work across a range of industries, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and we are committed to becoming an employer of choice in the region," said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCL Tech.

