The three major IT firms have announced their March 2023 quarter results. Amongst the IT majors, HCL Tech has hired the most compared to its peers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Even though HCL Tech, TCS net addition has slowed down in March quarter, Infosys has reduced its workforce.

HCL Tech:

HCL Tech added 3,674 employees in Q4 thus taking its employees count stood at 225,944 in the March quarter, compared to 222,270 employees in Q3FY23. For FY23 , the company's headcount rose by 17,067 employees, which is down by 57.3 per cent from the 39,900 employees added in FY22..

In the March quarter, HCL Tech added 4,480 freshers. The IT major had added 2,945 employees in the December quarter. HCL Tech’s full-year fresher hiring target of 30,000 too was missed. Total fresher addition for FY23 came in at 26,734.

For the quarter, HCL Tech's attrition (LTM) was at 19.5%, lower than the same December quarter of the fiscal year, where it stood at 21.7%.

Infosys:

Infosys reduced its workforce by 3,611 employees thus taking the total headcount to 3,43,234 employees in Q4FY23.

It had added 1,627 employees in December quarter and its employee count stood at 3,46,845 in Q3FY23 as compared to 3,45,218 employees Q2FY23.

Infosys reported a net addition of 51,819 people in FY23. Infosys onboarded 51,000 freshers during the 2023 fiscal, slightly above its guidance of 50,000.

In terms of attrition, Infosys attrition rate at dipped to 20.9% in Q4FY23 compared to 24.3% in December 2022 quarter from 27.1% in September 2022 quarter. During the June 2022 quarter, the attrition rate was 28.4%. Infosys expects the attrition rate to decline further in the near term.

TCS:

TCS made a net addition of 821 in Q4 thus taking the total to 614,795 employees by end of the fiscal.

In December quarter it had reduced it workforce by 2,197 employees and its workforce stood at 613,974. In the the September 2022 quarter, the headcount was 616,171.

For the 2023 fiscal, TCS onboarded 44,000 freshers after it had given a target of 45,000-47,000 freshers. TCS retained its fresher hiring targets at 40,000 for FY24.

On the positive front, TCS' IT services attrition rate inched lower to 20.1% on an LTM basis from 21.3% in Q3FY23.