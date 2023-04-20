HCL Tech outruns peers TCS, Infosys in Q4 hiring2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- Even though HCL Tech, TCS net addition has slowed down in March quarter, Infosys has reduced its workforce.
The three major IT firms have announced their March 2023 quarter results. Amongst the IT majors, HCL Tech has hired the most compared to its peers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Even though HCL Tech, TCS net addition has slowed down in March quarter, Infosys has reduced its workforce.
