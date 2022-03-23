HCL Tech partners NEORIS to deliver integrated IT services

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The agreement will bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets, including the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations, and integrated IT services
HCL Technologies Ltd has signed an agreement with NEORIS, a global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies, to bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets. These include the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations, and integrated IT services.
Both companies will now be able to expand their operations and access new territories, making them better positioned to explore global markets.
NEORIS, with a global presence including operations in Latin America, is expected to strengthen HCL’s presence in territories like Mexico and South America which offer great opportunities for commercial development. With operations in 52 countries, HCL Technologies will aid NEORIS in expanding its business internationally, primarily in the US, Europe, and Asia.
“Together, NEORIS and HCL Technologies can speed up digital transformation, mitigate risks, empower teams based on product development, create a zero-incident culture and save costs. The solutions that NEORIS and HCL will offer together will focus on complementing approaches and solutions, new technologies and talent development among other areas of expertise," HCL said in a statement.
"We are delighted to offer this unique program to our clients in Latin America who are seeking ways to optimize their teams through best-in-class technology solutions," said Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies. "Our collaboration will also contribute to our continuous effort to build a great talent pool in Mexico to deliver industry-best service and capabilities to our customers."
