HCL Tech posts 11% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹3,983 cr, constant currency revenue down 1.2% sequentially1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:13 PM IST
- HCL Tech announces the last quarter results for FY23.
HCL Tech announced its fourth quarter results for FY23 on Thursday. In Q4FY23, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85% The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.
