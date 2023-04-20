Home / Companies / News /  HCL Tech posts 11% growth in Q4 PAT to 3,983 cr, constant currency revenue down 1.2% sequentially
HCL Tech announced its fourth quarter results for FY23 on Thursday. In Q4FY23, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of 3,983 crore compared to a profit of 3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85% The company also declared an interim dividend of 18 per share.

Motial Oswal expected HCL Tech to post revenue of 27,200 crore in Q4FY23 up by 20.3% YoY. EBITDA was seen at 6,400 crore with a margin of 23.8% in the quarter. Adjusted PAT was factored around 4,100 crore with an upside of 19% YoY and 17.4% QoQ.

