HCL Tech posts 11% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹3,983 cr, constant currency revenue down 1.2% sequentially3 min read . 06:20 PM IST
- HCL Tech announces the last quarter results for FY23.
HCL Technologies beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹3,593 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 10.85%. However, sequentially, the PAT dropped by 2.8% from ₹4,096 crore in Q3 of FY23.
HCL Technologies beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹3,593 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 10.85%. However, sequentially, the PAT dropped by 2.8% from ₹4,096 crore in Q3 of FY23.
The company's EBIT came in at ₹4,836 crore, accounting for 18.1% of revenue in Q4FY23. The operating profit was down by 7.5% QoQ, however, it saw a growth of 18.8% YoY.
The company's EBIT came in at ₹4,836 crore, accounting for 18.1% of revenue in Q4FY23. The operating profit was down by 7.5% QoQ, however, it saw a growth of 18.8% YoY.
Moreover, HCL Tech's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹26,606 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 17.74% from ₹22,597 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Compared to December 2022 quarter where revenue stood at ₹26,700 crore, the latest figure is down by marginally 0.4%.
Moreover, HCL Tech's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹26,606 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 17.74% from ₹22,597 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Compared to December 2022 quarter where revenue stood at ₹26,700 crore, the latest figure is down by marginally 0.4%.
In constant currency terms, revenue dropped by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 10.5% year-on-year. In dollars, revenue came in at $3,235 million down by 0.3% QoQ but up by 8.1% YoY.
In constant currency terms, revenue dropped by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 10.5% year-on-year. In dollars, revenue came in at $3,235 million down by 0.3% QoQ but up by 8.1% YoY.
Further, in Q4FY23, the company's services revenue inched up by 10.6% YoY and 0.6% QoQ in constant currency. Digital revenue jumped 16.9% YoY in CC terms, contributing 37.5% of the company's services revenue.
Further, in Q4FY23, the company's services revenue inched up by 10.6% YoY and 0.6% QoQ in constant currency. Digital revenue jumped 16.9% YoY in CC terms, contributing 37.5% of the company's services revenue.
Meanwhile, HCL Software's constant currency revenue also increased by 8.2% year-on-year in the quarter.
Meanwhile, HCL Software's constant currency revenue also increased by 8.2% year-on-year in the quarter.
In the quarter under review, HCL Tech won 13 lard deals --- of which --- 10 were in services and 3 in the software segment. However, its new deal wins dropped by 8% YoY to $2.074 billion in Q4FY23.
In the quarter under review, HCL Tech won 13 lard deals --- of which --- 10 were in services and 3 in the software segment. However, its new deal wins dropped by 8% YoY to $2.074 billion in Q4FY23.
On the employees front, the company made a net addition of 3,674 in Q4 --- taking the total headcount to 225,944 people. In the quarter, HCL added 4,480 freshers. Also, the company continued to witness a drop in LTM attrition to 19.5%.
On the employees front, the company made a net addition of 3,674 in Q4 --- taking the total headcount to 225,944 people. In the quarter, HCL added 4,480 freshers. Also, the company continued to witness a drop in LTM attrition to 19.5%.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson said, "HCL Tech has delivered another year of robust growth."
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson said, "HCL Tech has delivered another year of robust growth."
For the full year FY23, Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer said, the fiscal consolidated with resounding growth of 18.5% % in INR and 13.7% in CC, with EBIT at 18.2%.
For the full year FY23, Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer said, the fiscal consolidated with resounding growth of 18.5% % in INR and 13.7% in CC, with EBIT at 18.2%.
This quarter, Aggarwal added, "We have started publishing a new metric, annual recurring revenue for our software business. It is heartening to note that ARR is at $1 billion+, which grew at 5.2% YoY CC... Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at ₹14,851 crore (14.6%), growing 10.% YoY, with EPS at ₹54.79."
This quarter, Aggarwal added, "We have started publishing a new metric, annual recurring revenue for our software business. It is heartening to note that ARR is at $1 billion+, which grew at 5.2% YoY CC... Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at ₹14,851 crore (14.6%), growing 10.% YoY, with EPS at ₹54.79."
HCL Tech has given its FY24 guidance, and the company expects revenue growth to be between 6% to 8% in CC terms. Services revenue growth is expected in the range of 6.5% to 8.5% for the full year. While the EBIT margin is seen from 18% to 19%.
HCL Tech has given its FY24 guidance, and the company expects revenue growth to be between 6% to 8% in CC terms. Services revenue growth is expected in the range of 6.5% to 8.5% for the full year. While the EBIT margin is seen from 18% to 19%.
Nadar added, "We continue to supercharge progress for our clients, people, communities, and the planet through our unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. With our differentiated portfolio of services we are well-positioned to leverage opportunities that emerge from adoption of technology by business and people."
Nadar added, "We continue to supercharge progress for our clients, people, communities, and the planet through our unique culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. With our differentiated portfolio of services we are well-positioned to leverage opportunities that emerge from adoption of technology by business and people."
HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY24.
HCL Tech has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY24.
On BSE, the stock price stood at ₹1037.55 apiece broadly flat on Thursday.
On BSE, the stock price stood at ₹1037.55 apiece broadly flat on Thursday.