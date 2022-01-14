HCL Tech posts fastest revenue growth in 12 yrs, net profit falls

“HCL reported growth in the past four years, with rapid increases in innovation-related revenue (Mode 2 and Mode 3 in its terms) coupled with an increase in transformational services. It now recognizes the significant opportunities in the mid-market space and is starting to exploit this market using its industrialized service catalogue. This may help HCL win new deals in all markets. However, attrition rates remain a more significant concern as is the case with all other providers," said D.D. Mishra, senior director analyst, Gartner.