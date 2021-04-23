HCL Tech profit down 25.6%, eyes double-digit rise in FY22

India’s third-largest software services firm by revenue posted a net profit of ₹2,962 crore in the March quarter, down 25.6% sequentially due to a one-time tax expense. Profit was below the ₹3,258.10 crore consensus estimate by a Bloomberg survey of 19 analysts. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 1.8% sequentially to ₹19,642 crore, driven by its digital business or ‘Mode 2’, which contributed 23.4% to its revenue, growing 25.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in constant currency terms. Revenue for FY21 stood at ₹75,379 crore, up 6.7% (y-o-y).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}