The next hot Q4 result in the IT sector is HCL Tech which will present its financial earnings on April 20. HCL's peers TCS and Infosys have already announced their Q4 results and they both have missed estimates cautioning investors in the sector going forward broadly. Will HCL Tech meet the same fate as its peers, this is something that everyone is wondering! Experts believe HCL may achieve its FY23 revenue and margins guidance. PAT is seen in double-digit percentage growth on both a sequentially and annual basis in Q4FY23. The company's board will also consider the first interim dividend for FY24 on Thursday.

