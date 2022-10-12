HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced the third interim dividend to the tune of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year FY23. The IT giant has also fixed October 20 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. HCL Tech plans to pay the dividend by November 2.
As per the regulatory filing, HCL Tech's board of directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23.
It added, "The Record date of October 20, 2022, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said interim dividend shall be November 2, 2022"
Taking into consideration the third interim dividend, HCL Tech has now announced a total dividend of ₹38 per share so far in FY23.
HCL Tech is among the dividend king stocks. It has a strong track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors.
Currently, HCL Tech's dividend yield is around 4.4%.
For the current financial year, HCL Tech has already paid the first interim of ₹18 per share in April, while the second interim dividend of ₹10 per share was paid in April this year. The total percentage of these two dividends is 1400% or ₹28 per share.
In the previous financial year FY22, the company paid an equity dividend of a whopping 2,100% to ₹42 per share. The dividend aggregated to a massive ₹11,392 crore.
