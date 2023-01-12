HCL Tech’s PAT up 19% in Dec quarter4 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM IST
HCL Tech, along with its peers, reported a steep drop in attrition from 23.8% in Q2 to 21.7%, but higher than 19.8% seen in Q3FY22
HCL Tech, along with its peers, reported a steep drop in attrition from 23.8% in Q2 to 21.7%, but higher than 19.8% seen in Q3FY22
HCL Tech posted a 19% rise in net profit in the December quarter to ₹4,096 crore, up from ₹3,442 crore in the year ago, growing at a faster clip than peers Infosys and TCS. HCL also announced a dividend of ₹10 a share. Q3 FY22 is the 80th straight quarter for the tech major, announcing a dividend payout.