HCL Tech’s PAT up 19% in Dec quarter

HCL, however, trimmed the upper end of services revenues and EBIT margin guidance by 50 basis points, each. EBIT is earnings before interest and taxes. The company’s revenue guidance for FY23 now stands at 13.5-14% against the earlier 13.5-14.5%. Its services revenue growth for FY23 is expected to be at 16-16.5%, while the EBIT margin guidance narrowed to 18-18.5%. In contrast, Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 16-16.5% from 15-16% in its Q3 financial review note published on Thursday.