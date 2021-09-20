HCL Tech signs 5-year deal with MKS Instruments for digital, cloud services

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest software services company, announced a five-year digital transformation deal with US-based MKS Instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing. The partnership is intended to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market. MKS Instruments is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest software services company, announced a five-year digital transformation deal with US-based MKS Instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing. The partnership is intended to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market. MKS Instruments is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

MKS Instruments’ employees in nearly 60 countries will have the advantage of using HCL’s vast network of global delivery centers and its wide breadth of technology solutions, including its cutting-edge AI and automation frameworks and tools.

“MKS Instruments looks forward to partnering with HCL to enhance its end-user experience by automating operations and migrating us toward a hybrid cloud journey," said Connie Flynn, Chief Information Officer, MKS Instruments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The solutions set forth will support MKS during a time of increased growth and digital acceleration." “We are excited to partner with MKS to deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill its business goals and digital transformation roadmap," said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies.