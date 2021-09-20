Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >HCL Tech signs 5-year deal with MKS Instruments for digital, cloud services

HCL Tech signs 5-year deal with MKS Instruments for digital, cloud services

Premium
HCL Technologies office
1 min read . 07:07 PM IST Livemint

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest software services company, announced a five-year digital transformation deal with US-based MKS Instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing. The partnership is intended to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market. MKS Instruments is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest software services company, announced a five-year digital transformation deal with US-based MKS Instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing. The partnership is intended to improve performance, productivity, and speed to market. MKS Instruments is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes.

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. 

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

MKS Instruments’ employees in nearly 60 countries will have the advantage of using HCL’s vast network of global delivery centers and its wide breadth of technology solutions, including its cutting-edge AI and automation frameworks and tools.

“MKS Instruments looks forward to partnering with HCL to enhance its end-user experience by automating operations and migrating us toward a hybrid cloud journey," said Connie Flynn, Chief Information Officer, MKS Instruments. 

“The solutions set forth will support MKS during a time of increased growth and digital acceleration." “We are excited to partner with MKS to deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill its business goals and digital transformation roadmap," said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. 

“End users will benefit from a seamless digital experience with access to smarter and better processes and systems."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 reasons why Sensex plunged 525 points today

Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!