HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurers, to create a next generation digital workplace for its workforce. Shares of HCL Tech were trading over 4% higher, surging to a 52-week high to ₹1,166 per share on the BSE in Monday's afternoon deals.

The Indian IT major said that building on its strategic digital transformation partnership with Munich Re, HCL will modernize and standardize workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries.

HCL will adopt a “glocal" strategy to support Munich Re’s global workforce in multiple languages, including German, Spanish and Mandarin, from near-shore locations. It will also implement a highly personalized service desk solution and leverage the power of automation and self-service capabilities to improve efficiency and enhance employee user experiences, the company added.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Solution will offer Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices as business needs evolve to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. "In addition, HCL’s WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT Operations capabilities, which will help Munich Re proactively enhance user experiences and pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace."

Earlier this month, HCL Technologies announced signing a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG. Wacker operates 26 production sites spread around the world across four business divisions. The company said that it will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL Technologies had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion.

