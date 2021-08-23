HCL’s Fluid Workplace Solution will offer Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices as business needs evolve to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. "In addition, HCL’s WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT Operations capabilities, which will help Munich Re proactively enhance user experiences and pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace."

