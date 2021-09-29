HCL Tech signs multi-year contract with Belgium-based Proximus

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Proximus Group, one of Belgium’s leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to transform its data centre business and create a resilient digital foundation.

“HCL will help Proximus and its internal business achieve a significantly higher flexibility and reliance as the foundation to drive future business innovation and accelerate growth in the Belgium and Netherlands market," the company said in a statement.

As part of the engagement, HCL Tech will launch a hybrid next-generation cloud portfolio to support Proximus’ large customer base and more than 11,000 employees. In addition, the Benelux region’s mid-market and government businesses is expected to gain access to joint solution offerings from HCL and Proximus.

HCL Tech said it will invest in a dedicated innovation lab, providing Proximus with exclusive access to its intellectual property, product, and partner ecosystem. This will enable Proximus to use HCL’s telecom and technology domain expertise to develop innovative 5G, edge, and internet of things (IoT) solutions. Together, HCL and Proximus will leverage the innovation lab to upskill employees in artificial intelligence (AI)-led operations, automation, agile infrastructure management, and cloud-native development.

“Together, we look forward to developing a competitive cloud environment and digital offerings for the Belgian market. HCL’s investment in a dedicated lab will not only drive innovation and growth at Proximus, but it will also support its endeavours to develop the next generation of digital talent in Belgium," said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCL Tech.

