BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd is aiming to accelerate growth in the Asian market by appointing a new leadership team. It has appointed country sales heads – Joonho Moon, Terry Tai, and Nguyen Ha Tuan to lead and drive growth in South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam respectively.

HCL Technologies will use its engineering and research and development (R&D) services to enter these markets. These regions will be led by Sanjay Gupta, corporate vice president, HCL Tech.

Asia is categorized under ‘Rest of World’ geography which contributed 8.4% to the company’s total revenue in FY21 and grew 13.6% over the previous year.

“HCL has actively expanded its global footprint with its next-generation services and products. South Korea is the highest rated country for innovation and leads in new digital technologies such as 5G and internet of things (IoT). Taiwan is the nerve center of the global semiconductor industry, which is expected to exponentially grow in the coming decade. Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing digital economies and is transforming its society to leapfrog into a knowledge economy," said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer, HCL Tech.

Prior to HCL Tech, Joonho, newly-appointed country sales head for South Korea, spent more than two decades at Samsung SDS in various leadership positions in sales, business development, corporate marketing, and product strategy.

Tai is an experienced co-founder, chief strategy officer of a startup, and the head of sales and business development for about two decades in Taiwan’s IT services industry. He has experience in cloud technology, artificial intelligence solutions, data storage technology, and go-to-market strategy.

Tuan has 20 years of experience in the IT industry across sectors like insurance, retail, banking and finance, public sector, and small- and medium-sized businesses, where he managed digital transformation, security, cloud computing and enterprise applications. His last role was with IBM Corp.

