HCL Tech to hire nearly 22,000 freshers this year

HCL Technologies will hire 20,000 to 22,000 freshers this year, up 50% from what the company hired in the last financial year. The IT firm will also roll out salary increments effective 1 July to retain talents as attrition rises.

At the end of the June 2021 quarter, HCL had 1,76,499 employees with a net addition of 7,522 people. Its attrition for IT services (on last 12-month basis) was at 11.8%, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of the June 2021 quarter, HCL had 1,76,499 employees with a net addition of 7,522 people. Its attrition for IT services (on last 12-month basis) was at 11.8%, the company said.

HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Apparao VV said that in 2020, the company had onboarded 14,600 freshers globally.