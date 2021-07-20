Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HCL Tech to hire nearly 22,000 freshers this year

HCL Tech to hire nearly 22,000 freshers this year

At the end of the June 2021 quarter, HCL had 1,76,499 employees with a net addition of 7,522 people.
05:39 PM IST

  • HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Apparao VV said that in 2020, the company had onboarded 14,600 freshers globally

HCL Technologies will hire 20,000 to 22,000 freshers this year, up 50% from what the company hired in the last financial year. The IT firm will also roll out salary increments effective 1 July to retain talents as attrition rises.

At the end of the June 2021 quarter, HCL had 1,76,499 employees with a net addition of 7,522 people. Its attrition for IT services (on last 12-month basis) was at 11.8%, the company said.

HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Apparao VV said that in 2020, the company had onboarded 14,600 freshers globally.

"This year, we are targeting anywhere between 20,000-22,000 freshers and I will not be surprised if we cross this number...in Q2, we are targeting (to onboard) 6,000 (freshers)," Apparao said.

