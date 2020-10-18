HCL Tech to invest $250 million in research and development: C Vijayakumar

We had a plan of hiring over 12,000 freshers this year. We have hired 3000 in the first half and we plan to make up in the second half. However, overall hiring will also see some pick- up in the second half of the year because there is a lot of demand for which we need to hire. Regarding hikes, normally our operating plan is every July all junior level colleagues get salary increase and effective October all the senior hires get hikes. This year we have moved it by one quarter – so the those in the E3 band and below will get hikes from October while E4 and above will get salary hikes effective from January 2021, so there is a one quarter lag from the traditional cycle. We are in a good growth momentum so there is no reason for layoffs. We always look at retraining people and make them productive in newer areas and this is a very employee-centric strategy.