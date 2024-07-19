HCL Tech to link new leave policy with employees’ office attendance: Report

HCL Technologies is reportedly planning to roll out a three-day work-from-office policy, as it tries to bring the employees back to the office after the global pandemic.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
HCL Tech employees have to be in the office three days a week, and at least 12 days a month.
HCL Tech employees have to be in the office three days a week, and at least 12 days a month.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

HCL Technologies Limited is set to roll out a new leave policy that will link employees' leaves to their attendance in the office, Moneycontrol reported, quoting multiple anonymous sources aware of the matter.

India's third-largest IT major aims to roll out a three-day work-from-office policy as the company tries to bring the employees back after the global pandemic, as per the report.

Also Read | Hcl Tech Share Price Highlights : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1594.35, up 0.03% from yesterday’s ₹1593.9

Employees have to be in the office three days a week and at least 12 days a month. If they fail to come to the office, the company will deduct their leaves for each day of absence, an anonymous source told Moneycontrol. This comes five months after HCL Tech switched to a hybrid working model.

“HR has started communicating this update to some teams from this week onwards over emails and this is already effective. Once our leaves are over, this could lead to loss of pay,” the report quoted an anonymous employee of HCL Tech as saying.

HCL Tech employees who have been with the company for less than three years are eligible for 18 annual leaves and one personal leave. The employees who have been with the company for more than three years receive nearly 20 annual leaves and two personal leaves, according to the report.

Also Read | HCL Tech share: Experts give ’buy’ tag after Q1 results 2024. Should you buy?

“Our hybrid work policy provides flexibility where people in middle and senior level management follow any 3-days a week work from office arrangement which supports collaboration. All other employees follow the working arrangements as necessary to meet the client commitments and these are planned by the respective managers," an HCL Tech spokesperson told the news portal.

In early July, C Viyayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director of HCL Tech, said the company did not have any plans to “link variable compensation with bringing people to office,” like its rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"Some business lines, we're able to comfortably work remotely. And for some business lines, we think getting people back to work is the right strategy,” Vijayakumar had said.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises to ₹4,257 crore; revenue up 6.69% YoY

Working trend in India's IT Industry:

IT companies started to adapt to the culture of a hybrid work environment, offering the option to work from home, since the global pandemic in 2020-2021. Things changed after the working trend started to shift to working from home instead of office.

The tech companies are now aiming to boost their social capital amid the new hires joining the workforce to better collaborate on projects in hand, as per the report.

Also Read | HCL Tech revenue slips in Q1, retains weak FY25 projection

HCL Tech's move comes after TCS decided to link variable pay with the employees' attendance in April 2024. TCS expects to get a minimum of 85 per cent of employees to work from the office.

Moneycontrol reported, quoting TCS' Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad, that close to 70 per cent of its workforce now work from the office.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 08:42 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsHCL Tech to link new leave policy with employees’ office attendance: Report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue