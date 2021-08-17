Indian IT major HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG, the former announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The aim of the partnership is to establish a modernised digital workplace and improve quality-of-service delivery for Wacker.

Wacker currently operates 26 production sites spread around the world across four business divisions. HCL said it will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

Wacker's engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation, the Indian company stated.

“Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model," said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO, Wacker Chemie AG. “We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program’, helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes."

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region," said Dr. Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker."

