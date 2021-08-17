HCL Tech wins 5-year IT transformation deal from German MNC chemical company

“Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model," said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO, Wacker Chemie AG. “We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program’, helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}