HCL Technologies and IBM collaborate to modernise security operations

BENGALURU: IBM Security has collaborated with HCL Technologies Ltd to help unify and streamline threat management for clients via a modernised security operation centre (SOC) platform.

As part of the collaboration, HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will be designed to take advantage of IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security, to help create a unified security platform to connect security teams, tools, and processes across the threat lifecycle, IBM said in a statement. This collaboration builds on HCL and IBM’s recent alliance expansion to help organizations with digital transformation.

HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers deliver threat management services to global clients through six global security operations and response facilities. IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security will serve as the foundation to connect security tools, data, and workflows with HCL customers.

Cloud Pak for Security is an open, containerised software platform that allows companies to quickly integrate a wide range of security data, tools and clouds for deeper insights into threats across hybrid cloud environments.

"Enterprises operating in today’s fast-moving digital world need a cybersecurity strategy capable of tackling increasingly sophisticated threats. This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity," said Maninder Singh, corporate vice president, Cyber Security Services at HCL Technologies.

HCL is part of IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types, whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms, to help clients manage and modernise workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud.

