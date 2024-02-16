HCL Technologies asks employees to work from office 3 days to avoid pay cut

IT Major HCL Technologies has asked all its employees who are part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) to come to the office at least three days a week beginning February 19, according to a communication by Noida-headquartered IT company, on February 16.

The decision coincides with a period where an increasing number of tech companies are moving away from the work-from-home trend. Embracing office-centered models, they advocate for employees to be present in office cubicles for a designated number of days each week to promote teamwork, facilitate in-person interactions, and bolster workplace culture, as reported by PTI.

Consequently, senior managers and leadership teams within DFS (those above a specific position and level) have shifted to a hybrid model, working from an office for at least three days a week. A recent communication indicates that starting February 19, this hybrid work model will extend to all DFS employees.

All DFS employees, irrespective of their band, will be required to work from their designated HCLTech offices for a minimum of three days in a week, the memo said, adding that designated managers will be required to ensure that roster compliance is updated on the designated portal.

HCL's DFS division has 80,000 employees.

Further, the communication said that freshers undergoing training will be required to work from theoffice all five days a week, in order to get a complete learning experience.

"Non-compliance to the...guidelines will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action in line with company policy," it said, as quoted by PTI.

When contacted, an HCLTech spokesperson said that the company follows a hybrid work model, wherein employees are required to work from office three days in a week.

(With Inputs from PTI)

