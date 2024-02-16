HCL Technologies asks employees to work from office 3 days to avoid pay cut
HCL Technologies has asked its Digital Foundation Services employees to come to the office at least three days a week starting February 19
IT Major HCL Technologies has asked all its employees who are part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) to come to the office at least three days a week beginning February 19, according to a communication by Noida-headquartered IT company, on February 16.
