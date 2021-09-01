BENGALURU : Noida-based IT services major HCL Technologies Ltd has launched a dedicated HCL Cisco ecosystem unit focused on creating solutions to accelerate clients’ digital journeys.

“HCL’s Cisco ecosystem unit will create leading-edge competencies, solutions and business outcome models by leveraging Cisco technologies. It will aim to ensure the success of complex transformation programs around software-defined network transformation, network-as-a-service, digital workplace, multi-cloud modernization, hyper-automation, security, optimized application experience, private 5G and telco modernization," HCL said in a statement.

The unit will align with HCL’s cloud strategy to help customers make intelligent choices for building a resilient and sustainable digital foundation that leverages Cisco’s multiple platforms and solutions and HCL’s transformational services consumable in a XaaS (anything-as-a-service) model.

“As organizations increase their post-pandemic application, network and cloud investments, they will need a strategy to deliver integrated secure cloud experiences to their customers with flexible consumption models," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Sales for Cisco Systems.

“The HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit – anchored by HCL’s industry cloud consulting and managed services with Cisco’s cross-architecture solutions – is able to help organizations connect, secure and automate to accelerate their digital agility in a cloud-first world," Tuszik added.

HCL and Cisco will invest in creating joint solutions and IPs to enable clients to derive the benefits of digitalization rapidly in a secure way, said Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head, Ecosystems, HCL Tech. “The unit will further boost the #HCLCloudSmart strategy by providing industry-specific, full-stack offerings that help enterprises adapt to the demands of today’s dynamic business environment."

