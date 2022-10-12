Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
HCL Technologies raises 2023 revenue growth target on strong order strength

HCL Technologies raises 2023 revenue growth target on strong order strength

07:04 PM IST
 Photo: Hindustan Times

  • Recession-wary US and European clients are expected to tighten their budgets, which will hit profits of Indian IT companies

IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Wednesday has raised its full-year revenue growth forecast. It reported 7.1 per cent rise in September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins.

The company has raised its FY23 revenue growth forecast to 13.5-14.5 per cent from 12-14 per cent on a constant currency basis, citing strong order bookings and pipeline.

Indian IT services firms profit jumped last year due to the pandemic-driven demand, but results this quarter have been mixed.

The country's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) beat profit estimates but warned of weakness in long-term deals, while IT major Wipro posted decline in the profit.

Recession-wary US and European clients are expected to tighten their budgets, which will hit profits of Indian IT companies.

HCL narrowed its earnings before income tax (EBIT) margins for year-ending March 2023 to 18-19 per cent from previous forecast of 18 to 20 per cent.

EBIT margins for the second quarter stood at 18 per cent, up from 17 per cent in the previous quarter.

The value of HCL's new deal wins for the quarter stood at $2.38 billion, an increase of 6 per cent from the year ago period.

"Our services business grew 5.3 per cent QoQ and 18.9 per cent YoY in constant currency, led by strong demand for cloud, engineering and digital services," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said.

HCL said its net profit rose 7.1 per cent to 34.89 billion for the second quarter. Analysts had expected a profit of 34.08 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.5 per cent to 246.86 billion.

