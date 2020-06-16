HCL Technologies starts operations in Sri Lanka, to create 1500 jobs

NEW DELHI: Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Tuesday said it has commenced operations in Sri Lanka and plans to create over 1,500 local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals in the first 18 months.

A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool of Sri Lanka for global assignments, the company said in a statement.

HCL had signed an agreement with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka in February 2020 to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited and set up its first delivery center in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of Applications & System Integration Services and Infrastructure Services.

Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka said “This is a significant step in the direction of the vision HCL has set out for building its global delivery center in Sri Lanka. I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country. We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies."

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions to develop and train the local talent pool. HCL will also introduce its ideapreneurship culture — based on engaging, enabling, and empowering the front line.

“We are looking forward to hiring and engaging with the highly skilled and talented people of Sri Lanka while bringing them the opportunity of working with a global technology company, at their door-step without having them to move out of their own country. Our delivery center in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe," said Srimathi Shivashankar, corporate vice-president of HCL Technologies.

Sri Lanka is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global IT and BPM market. The country is said to be one of the best destinations for providing off-shore services for Information Technology Enabled Service (ITEs) as well as services related to finance and accounting, legal, insurance, banking, and telecommunications.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated