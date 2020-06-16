HCL Technologies starts operations in Sri Lanka, to create 1500 jobs

Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka said “This is a significant step in the direction of the vision HCL has set out for building its global delivery center in Sri Lanka. I am hopeful HCL will be able to create employment opportunities for the people of the country and people of Sri Lanka will have access to global work environment right in their own country. We are excited about this and I am hopeful Sri Lanka will soon emerge as IT destination for more companies."