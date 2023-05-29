HCL drags Atos to court on copyright infringement3 min read 29 May 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The Noida-based company is seeking $132.4 million in damages from Atos, a copy of its court petition showed
Bengaluru: HCL Technologies Ltd has sued Atos SE in a US court, accusing the French IT services company of copyright infringement on two of the eight products it had bought from International Business Machines Corp. The Noida-based company is seeking $132.4 million in damages from Atos, a copy of its court petition showed.
