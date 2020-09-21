HCL Technologies to acquire Australian IT solutions company DWS

NEW DELHI: Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies (HCL) said it would acquire DWS Limited, an Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

The transaction is expected to close in December , subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, provides a range of IT services to clients across verticals.

The acquisition of DWS will enhance HCL’s contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries.

“...confident that our combined strengths will further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients and innovations for their end customers," said Michael Horton, executive vice-president & country manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. It has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilization and growing the local ecosystem.

