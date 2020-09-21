Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >HCL Technologies to acquire Australian IT solutions company DWS
HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney

HCL Technologies to acquire Australian IT solutions company DWS

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Nandita Mathur

  • The acquisition of DWS will enhance HCL’s contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries

NEW DELHI: Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies (HCL) said it would acquire DWS Limited, an Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

NEW DELHI: Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies (HCL) said it would acquire DWS Limited, an Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

The transaction is expected to close in December , subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The transaction is expected to close in December , subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, provides a range of IT services to clients across verticals.

The acquisition of DWS will enhance HCL’s contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries.

“...confident that our combined strengths will further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients and innovations for their end customers," said Michael Horton, executive vice-president & country manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. It has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilization and growing the local ecosystem.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated